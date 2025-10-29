Assam: 3, including doctor, die in road mishap in Jagiroad

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Three persons, including a doctor, were killed on the spot in a road accident on Highway 27 at Shilchang under Jagiroad police station at around 3 am on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Dr Kantheswar Bordoloi, a doctor of Morigaon Civil Hospital, Asik Hussain and Manash Mahanta from Nagaon. The incident occurred when the Hyundai Creta vehicle (AS01EW6546) they were travelling in and heading towards Nagaon from Jagiroad lost control and slammed into a divider of the highway in Silchang near here.

