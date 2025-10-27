Fatal road mishap: Man dies after being hit by dumper in Darrang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: One Simanta Kalita of Sarabari village under Sipajhar police station in Darrang district has reportedly been killed on the spot in a road accident that occurred on Sunday on the Sipajhar-Tangla connecting new PWD road at Mahaliapara village. The accident occurred when Kalita was knocked down by a speeding stone-carrying dumper at Mahaliapara on the newly-constructed Asom Mala road connecting Tangla. The ill-fated dumper bearing registration number AS279624 has been seized by Sipajhar police. However, the driver of the vehicle was absconding till filing of the report.

