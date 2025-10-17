Assam: 3 nabbed in rhino poaching attempt in Biswanath

Staff Reporter

Biswanath: In a joint operation conducted by Biswanath Police along with Majuli Police and Lakhimpur Police, a rhino poaching attempt has been successfully foiled.

Three accused persons involved in the plan have been arrested: Muhikanta Pegu of Dhenudhara village, Ward No.1, P.S. Gohpur, Biswanath; Manuj Pathari (38 yrs) village No.1 Mishamora, P.S. Garamur, Majuli; and Kiran Pegu (41 yrs) of Ukhal Chuk, under Garamur police station, Majuli.

Based on information from the arrested accused, one .303 rifle and nine 70 mm 12-bore cartridges were recovered from the house of Debajit Pegu (absconding) of New Dandi, under P.S. Gohpur, Biswanath.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated under the supervision of ASP (Crime), Biswanath.

