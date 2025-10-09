Assam: 308 km of NH-15 handed over to NHIDCL for upgrading to 4-lane

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A stretch of 308 km of the National Highway 15 has been handed over by Assam PWD to National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL). The stretch of NH 15 will be physically taken over shortly by the NHIDCL, and it will be upgraded to a four-lane NH.

This 308 km stretch of NH 15 has been divided into two portions – one from Baihata Chariali of the Kamrup district to Mission Charilai of the Sonitpur district, comprising a length of 135 km, and the other from Gohpur in the Biswanath district to Kulajan in the Dhemaji district, with a length of 173 km. Both of the stretches of NH 15 are located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra River.

According to sources at NHIDCL, the stretch from Baihata Chariali to Mission Charilai was planned to be upgraded to four lanes by the Assam PWD. For that purpose, a consultancy firm was appointed for the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR). The firm had also started preparation of the DPR. Now, the same firm will prepare the DPR, but this will be done under the aegis of NHIDCL.

For the second stretch from Gohpur to Kulajan, fresh bids will be invited by NHIDCL to appoint a consultancy firm for the preparation of the DPR for upgrading it to a four-lane one.

The Kulajan point will be a crucial one, as connection to the Bogibeel bridge will be done from that point, facilitating connectivity. Four-laning work from Kulajan point is going on in full swing.

Upgrading both stretches of the 308 km on NH 15 will improve surface communication on the north bank of the Brahmaputra River and will also be of strategic importance from a defence viewpoint.

