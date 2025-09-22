Assam: 316 Candidates for BTC Election 2025 in Fray

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The fate of 316 contesting candidates in the BTC Election 2025 will be sealed in ballot papers on polling day on Monday, September 22. The Assam State Election Commission stated that all preparations have been completed for the D-day. On Sunday, polling officials ventured out to their respective polling stations, along with the election materials. There will be 3,359 polling stations in BTR for the poll – 575 in the Baksa district. 510 in Chirang district, 942 in Kokrajhar district, 395 in Tamulpur district and 937 in Udalguri district.

The total number of constituencies in BTR is 40, covering the five districts headed for the poll. Polling will start at 7.30 AM and end by 4 PM on Monday. The total number of voters is 26,58,315, of which 13,23,536 are males, 13,34,600 are females and 17 are of the third gender.

Significantly, no alliances between political parties were formed for the election, and each party has chosen to go it alone. Several heavyweights are in the poll fray, including former ministers, former MLAs, present MLAs of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the current Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro and former CEM Hagrama Mohilary. The counting of votes will take place on September 26.

Also Read: Section 163 enforced in Udalguri ahead of BTC election