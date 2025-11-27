Assam: 32,207 foreigners detected since 2021; 1,416 deported

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: From the year 2021 until October 2025, as many as 32,207 illegal foreigners were detected in Assam. During the same period, 1,416 foreigners were deported from the state.

These figures were revealed today by the Minister for Implementation of the Assam Accord, Atul Bora, in the Assam Assembly while responding to a question posed by MLA Adbur Rahim Ahmed. The year-wise foreigner detection statistics in the period stated earlier were also provided by the Minister.

According to Minister Bora, a total of 6,304 illegal foreigners were detected in 2021, the figure was 8,790 in 2022, the number was 6,703 in 2023, it was 6,210 in 2024, and 4,290 illegal foreigners were detected up to October 2025.

The Minister also stated that the length of the Assam portion of the India-Bangladesh border is 267.5 km. Of this portion, fencing has been completed in the stretch of 228.5 km, while the remaining portion is yet to be fenced, as it comprises a riverine border. Moreover, 4.35 km of the land border in Sribhumi district has not been fenced due to objections from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGD). The BSF is carrying out a Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) and surveillance by boats in the riverine section of the border.

