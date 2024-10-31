Assam: 34 Candidates in Bye-Poll Fray in Five Assembly Constituencies

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As many as 34 candidates are in the fray for the upcoming bye-election in five Assembly constituencies in the state, which is scheduled to be held on November 13. The last date for withdrawal of candidature was Wednesday, and only one candidate withdrew his nomination from Dholai constituency.

With the finalisation of the list of contesting candidates, the candidates will be able to campaign in the elections officially until November 11.

The total number of candidates who will be contesting the upcoming bye-election is 34. Out of the five assembly constituencies, 8 candidates will contest election for the Dholai assembly constituency, 3 candidates for Sidli assembly constituency, 8 candidates for Bongaigaon assembly constituency, 4 candidates for Behali assembly constituency, and 11 candidates to contest bye-election for Samaguri assembly constituency.

The five seats fell vacant following the successful election of the MLAs in the last Lok Sabha election, 2024.

The polling for the bye-election will be held on November 13 and the counting of votes will be done on November 23.

