Assam: 35,739 teachers transferred amid pupil-teacher ratio bar

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state School Education Department has granted online transfers to 35,739 teachers through the Teacher Transfer portal since 2022. The transfers have been effected based on the Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) in schools in different districts, amidst restrictions on transfers.

In this regard, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, "Since 2022, @SchoolEdnAssam has granted transfers to 35,739 teachers (10,549 single and 25,190 mutual) through the Teacher Transfer portal (hrmsassam.in). The transfer process has been done in strict compliance with the Teacher Transfer Act. A set of eligible transfer applications is kept on hold for want of replacements to maintain PTR. Fresh transfer applications will be received only through sikshasetu.assam.gov.in."

According to the School Education Department, of the 35,739 teachers transferred online, 10,549 are single teacher transfers. Out of this, 2,586 are from elementary education, 2,637 are from secondary education, and 5,326 are contractual teachers from SSA. Moreover, 25,190 are mutual transfers, of which 14,872 are from elementary education, 4,268 are from secondary education, and 6,050 are from SSA.

Meanwhile, the School Education Department issued an order regarding the teacher transfers, which said that based on the district-wise PTR position of the state as per UDISE+2023-24 and as per the Shiksha Setu Portal (as of July 2, 2024), inter-district single transfers of teachers only from the low PTR districts to high PTR districts would be considered. As such, the transfers of teachers should not affect the PTR of both the districts, viz., the present working district and the transferred district. The matter of maintaining school-wise PTR will be done by concerned district-level committees, as stated in the order.

In light of the facts connected to the PTR in schools, as the districts of Hojai and South Salmara-Mankachar have a high PTR at the lower primary level, the single inter-district transfer of lower primary teachers to other districts is not to be considered, except for female teachers who have completed ten years of continuous service in the respective districts and others on serious critical medical grounds and other exigencies, the order further stated.

Similarly, with the districts of Charaideo, Dima Hasao, and Sivasagar having low PTR in the lower primary level, the single inter-district transfer of lower primary teachers from other districts would not be considered except on medical grounds and other exigencies, it was also stated.

