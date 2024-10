Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A total of 24 candidates filed their nomination papers today for the five Assembly constituencies going to bye-poll on November 13, 2024. The total number of candidates filling nominations for the bye-poll is 38. Three candidates filed nominations for Dholai, one for Sidli, five for Bongaigaon, 12 for Samaguri, and three candidates for Behali Constituency today, the last date for filing nomination papers.

Also Read: What to know about seasonal eating

Also Watch: