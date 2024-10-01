Assam: 39 new Sub-Districts to be functional from October 4

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: From October 4 onwards, 39 sub-districts in 21 districts in the state will become functional. People will no longer have to visit the DC office for all government work. Their work can be sorted out at the level of the sub-district office. Creating a sub-district office is an essential component of making districts the fulcrum of administration.

For example, there will be four sub-districts for Kamrup (Metro) district. Citizens can now visit the four sub-district offices for their work instead of visiting the DC's office. The sub-districts in Kamrup (M) are: Dispur sub-district with headquarters at Dispur; Dimoria sub-district with headquarters at Sonapur; New Guwahati sub-district with headquarters at Hengerabari; and Jalukbari sub-district with headquarters at Jalukbari.

According to official sources, the idea of the formation of sub-districts is decentralization of administration, improving efficiency, and driving grassroots development by bringing governance closer to the people. Sub-district offices will be operational and equipped to handle a range of administrative tasks.

The head of each sub-district will be the additional deputy commissioner (ADC), and around 50 employees will be placed under him for assisting him in administrative work. The offices will deal with matters related to personnel, general administrative, food and civil supplies, excise, revenue, finance, and town & planning departments.

As per a government notification, Dibrugarh will have four sub-districts: Khowang, Duliajan, Tingkhong, and Naharkatia. Tinsukia will have three sub-districts: Margherita, Sadiya, and Doomdooma. Golaghat will also have three sub-districts-Bokakhat, Sarupathar, and Dergaon. Nagaon will have two-Kaliabor and Raha-sub-districts. Kamrup will have one sub-district of Rangiya; Jorhat will have one sub-district of Titabor; Sivasagar will have two sub-districts-Nazira and Demow.

The existing District Commissioners will work as the government's representatives and be entrusted with work like increasing the state's GDP, monitoring of the central government's flagship schemes, and others. All day-to-day work related to the public will now be dealt with by the sub-district offices.

As per the notification, the sub-districts will be known as 'Xama Zilla' in Assamese.

