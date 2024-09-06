Assam: 39 sub-districts to be operational in state from October 2, 2024

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As many as 39 of the 78 notified sub-districts will be operational in the state from October 2, 2024.

Informing the media of this, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that with an aim to provide effective and efficient citizen-centric administration at the grassroots level, the Cabinet has approved the operationalisation of 39 sub-districts in the first phase from October 2-8 this year. This will pave the way for LAC-wise DC offices. Each sub-district will be led by an ADC, along with two assistant commissioners.

Sarma also said that the Cabinet has also accorded approval to the finalisation of headquarters proposed in the central location of the sub-districts and the structure of manpower to be posted in the sub-districts. "The Cabinet has also accorded approval to the creation of a circle and a sub-district for Behali," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that to give relief to electricity consumers under Jeevan dhara and Domestic-A categories, the Cabinet has accorded approval of Targeted Subsidy to Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd worth Rs 200 crore. A total of 5.96 lakh power consumers in the Jeevan Dhanra category and 55.67 lakh consumers in the Domestic A category will benefit, as it will provide financial relief to the economically weaker section of power consumers.

The Cabinet also approved the Assam Industrial and Investment Policy (Amendment), 2024, and amendment to the Assam Startup Policy, 2018 to give fillip to industrialisation and entrepreneurship in the state.

The Cabinet also decided to pay a 20 percent bonus to the workers of ATC gardens before the Durga Puja. The government will bear Rs 8.13 crore for this.

For hospitality and accommodation to visiting officials to Tata Semiconductor Plant Jagiroad, the State Government will provide six acres of land to Indian Hotel Company Ltd. for a period of 60 years to set up a hotel.

As a mark of tribute to the contribution of Bir Raghav Moran towards the Moran community, the Cabinet has accorded ex-post facto approval regarding the declaration of a restricted holiday on November 19 on account of Bir Raghav Moran Divas.

