Assam: 39.09 percent progress made in survey of NC villages

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: There are 1074 non-cadastral (unsurveyed) villages in Assam, and the state government is carrying out a survey of these villages, with 39.09% overall progress made in the survey so far.

It should be mentioned that no land survey has ever been carried out in the non-cadastral (NC) villages, so the villagers have no land rights. The villages are not included in any revenue maps. The earlier BJP-led government had decided to conduct surveys in these villages under the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme.

The state government had entrusted the Directorate of Land Records and Surveys with the responsibility of carrying out the survey. The Directorate is conducting the village-wise survey under the guidance of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Sources at the Revenue and Disaster Management Department said that the Directorate of Land Records and Surveys is now conducting the survey with the help of some agencies. The overall progress in the survey has been pegged at 39.09%.

The SVAMITVA scheme comprises a drone survey, detailed field survey, digitization of surveyed data, quality checks, preparation of draft maps, draft map verification, certification of maps and records, Chitha entry, property card distribution, etc.

Drone surveys of NC villages are a crucial part of SVAMITVA, and 829 villages of the total NC villages have been covered by the drone surveys so far. The Directorate has also started draft map preparation, and 244 villages have had their draft maps prepared to date. The prepared draft maps are verified by the respective circle officers. The circle officers concerned have already verified the draft maps of 73 villages.

SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj aimed at establishing clear ownership rights in rural areas by mapping land parcels using drone technology and providing Record of Rights to village property owners. It was implemented with the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the State Revenue Department, the State Panchayati Raj Department, and the Survey of India.

It is a reformative step towards the establishment of clear ownership of land and property, by mapping land parcels using drone technology and providing legal ownership cards (property cards) to the property owners.

The scheme covers multifarious aspects, viz., facilitating the monetization of properties, enabling bank loans and other financial facilities, reducing property-related disputes, and comprehensive village level planning.

The Government of Assam signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Survey of India, GoI, for the implementation of SVAMITVA on June 21, 2021. In line with the core essence of the SVAMITVA to provide Records of Right to the people who have been still unreached, the state has decided to cover un-surveyed or NC villages under the SVAMITVA Scheme where there is no land right for the people.

At present, there are 1074 NC villages in the state, with an area of approximately 2300 sq. km.

