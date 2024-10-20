Assam: 48 top-rung officers under suspension in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In spite of the government's strict stand on corruption, a large number of top-rung government officials, including IAS, ACS, and APS officers, were caught in the net for indulging in corruption and suspended, even as investigations continue. Nearly 50 officers are languishing in suspension by their respective departments after their arrest by vigilance officers or the police for taking bribes or misappropriation of public money. Interestingly, several of them were suspended for paying bribes to get themselves appointed.

The names of 48 officers were made available by sources in the state government. Of the 48 officers suspended by their respective departments, one is an IAS officer, 27 are ACS officers, and 20 are APS officers.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer still placed under suspension is Sewali Devi Sharma. She was suspended on March 18, 2023, after being arrested for misappropriation of government funds during her tenure as the Executive Chairman and Director of SCERT, Assam.

The names of the Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers facing suspension and the dates on which they were suspended from service are as follows: Anuradha Adhikari (February 9, 2023), Anupam Choudhury (September 29, 2022), Kishan Kumar Sharma (October 29, 2022), Naren Chandra Basumatary (July 14, 2023), Mukul Kathar (August 25, 2023), Sharmistha Borah (March 18, 2023), Dhiraj Kumar Jain (November 30, 2023), Dr Hitesh Majumdar (November 30, 2023), Dr Dhrubajyoti Hatibaruah (November 30, 2023), Sukanya Bora (March 18, 2023), Akashee Dowerah (November 30, 2023), Jharnajyoti Patgiri (April 23, 2024), Sanjan Phukan (December 20, 2018), Bikram Aditya Bora (December 4, 2021), Avisikha Baruah (March 17, 2018), Hemanta Kumar Dutta (March 18, 2023), Dipankar Kalita (October 16, 2023), Munindra Bordoloi (March 18, 2023), Abul Khair @ Nashim Ahmed (December 4, 2021), Lakhyajit Duwaria (January 31, 2024), Lakhyajyoti Das (January 31, 2024), Biswajit Goswami (July 21, 2023), Barbie Hazarika (June 2, 2022), Pinky Dutta (April 23, 2024), Kumar Surajit Bora (September 12, 2023), Raktim Baruah (September 29, 2022), Saibar Rahman (August 24, 2021).

Moreover, the names of Assam Police Service (APS) officers placed under suspension for either receiving or giving bribes with their date of suspension are: Kumar Sanjit Krishna (October 15, 2020), Prashanta Dutta (June 17, 2021), Gayatri Sonowal (September 3, 2023), Anjan Bora, Aoicharjya Jibon Baruah (November 22, 2023), Kalyan Kumar Das (November 30, 2023), Debabrata Dey (August 6, 2019), Sajahan Sarkar (November 22, 2023), Faruk Ahmed (November 30, 2023), Dipankar Dutta Lahkar (November 30, 2023), Anal Jyoti Das (November 30, 2023), Kula Pradip Bhattacharyya (November 30, 2023), Nandini Kakoti (November 30, 2023), Nilanjal Gogoi (November 30, 2023), Nitu Mani Das (November 30, 2023), Sukanya Das (December 4, 2023), Pushkal Gogoi (September 3, 2023), Rumir Timungpi (November 30,2023), Subhalakshmi Dutta (August 30, 2023), Kiran Chandra Nath (March 17, 2024).

The extent of the corruption still prevailing among a section of senior officers and employees of the state government is evident from the statistics revealed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

On Thursday, ADGP Surendra Kumar of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption revealed that, in the past three years, 255 persons were caught in trap cases while accepting bribes. The 255 arrested persons are either public servants or middlemen involved in taking bribes. They were nabbed by sleuths of the Directorate in 206 trap cases between May 10, 2021, and October 16, 2024.

According to ADGP Surendra Kumar, of the 255 persons arrested in 206 trap cases, 235 are public servants, including 108 officers, and 20 are middlemen. A total amount of Rs 7,80,70,500 in cash was recovered from the arrested persons by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths.

This year alone, a total of 67 persons were arrested in 54 trap cases by the Directorate. Of the 67 arrested, 63 are public servants, including 31 officers and 4 middlemen. In the trap cases, a total amount of Rs 2,13,63,370 in cash was recovered from the arrested persons, the ADGP stated.

It should be mentioned here that the 235 public servants, including 108 officers, were nabbed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption alone. The number of officials arrested by the CM's Vigilance has not been taken into account. If they were to be included, the number would be much more.

Also Read: Assam: Suspension order of IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma extended