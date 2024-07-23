Assam: Suspension order of IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma extended

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The suspension order of IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma has been further extended for a period of 180 days or until further orders. The Personnel Department of the Government of Assam issued an official notification regarding this on Monday. Sharma was arrested in May 2023 by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) for misappropriation of government funds amounting to Rs 105 crore during her tenure as the director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam, and she is currently in judicial custody.

The official order by the Personnel Department stated, “Considering the seriousness of the charges, which involve moral turpitude, corruption, and misuse of official power for personal gain, and also considering the fact that Smti. Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (U/S), is still in judicial custody, the Review Committee has recommended an extension of her suspension period. The Disciplinary Authority has hence decided that reinstatement at this stage may not be in the interest of public service and may cause embarrassment to the government in the public eye. Now, therefore, the Governor of Assam is pleased to extend the period of suspension in respect of Smti Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (U/S) for a further period of 180 (one hundred eighty days) w.e.f. July 16, 2024, or till further order.”

