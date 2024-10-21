Assam: 4.93 lakh cases pending in state’s subordinate courts

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: There is a total of 4,93,428 cases pending in the subordinate courts of Assam, as of August 31, 2024. Of this, there are a total of 1,04,839 civil cases and 3,88,589 criminal cases pending at the end of the month of August.

At the start of the month of August, there were a total of 4,85,040 cases pending in the subordinate courts under Gauhati High Court. During the month, 29,073 cases were instituted, and a total of 20,685 cases were disposed. This led to an increase in the total number of cases pending in the subordinate courts in Assam.

Of the total number of cases at the start of the month of August, there were 1,04,518 civil cases and 3,80,522 criminal cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4,85,040.

During the month, 4,996 civil cases and 24,077 criminal cases were registered, with the total number of cases instituted being 29,073.

In the month of August, a total of 4,675 civil and 16,010 criminal cases were disposed of by the subordinate courts. This brought the total number of cases disposed to 20,685.

Moreover, there were a total of 2,954 cases more than 5 years old that were disposed of in the month of August. Of these, 703 were civil cases, and 2,251 were criminal cases.

Also, at the end of the month of August, there were a total of 65,186 cases more than 5 years old that were pending. Of this, 17,498 were civil cases and 47,688 were criminal cases.

This data on pending cases in subordinate courts in Assam was released by the Gauhati High Court.

