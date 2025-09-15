Assam: 5.8 magnitude earthquake, three aftershocks jolt state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 degrees and aftershocks of magnitudes 3.1, 2.9 and 2.7 jolted the citizens today within a short time of each other, the 5.8-degree quake hitting at 4:41:30 PM, with the first aftershock of 3.1 hitting at 4:58:31 PM, the second of 2.9 magnitude at 5:21:26 PM and the third of 2.7 magnitude recorded at 6:11:50 PM.

With most people at home today, being Sunday, the full impact of the big quake was felt by them, and many rushed outside as their homes trembled. The epicentre of the 5.8 temblor was at a depth of 5 km in the Udalguri region of Assam, the 3.1-degree aftershock also having the epicentre near Udalguri, and the second aftershock was centred in the Sonitpur region, and the third aftershock was recorded in the Udalguri region.

The aftershocks seem to be decreasing in intensity, with the first hitting at 3.1 and the third of 2.7 hitting later.

There have been reports of damage from the 5.8-degree temblor from many parts of the state. The facade of the Vishal megamart building at Kharupetia in the Darrang district is reportedly damaged. Cracks in several homes in Dhekiajuli and Gohpur were also seen. In Nalbari, the ceiling of a naamghar in Kendukuchi was also damaged, said reports. ASDMA has issued a helpline: 1079/1070/9401044617 and 1077. ASDMA has also advised people of the state to stay alert.

Following the quake, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: "An earthquake has struck Assam today. The epicentre was near Udalguri. So far , there has been no report of any major damage or loss of life. We are actively monitoring the situation."

PM Modi telephoned Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to inquire about the earthquake that struck Assam this evening, asking if there's been any damage and assuring of support for the state.

At the time the quake struck, Guwahati was facing a sharp shower of rainfall. People scrambled for cover, many taking shelter under the Six Mile flyover, to escape the rain.

According to the details of earthquake parameters, the magnitude was 5.8, occurring at 16:41:30 IST, or 4:41:30 PM, at the latitude of 26.78 N and longitude of 92.33 E, at a depth of 5 km in the region of Udalguri, Assam.

The parameters of the first aftershock were stated as that of magnitude 3.1, occurring at 16:58:31 IST, or 4:58:31 PM, between Latitude: 26.80 N and Longitude: 92.33 E, at a depth of 5 km in the region of Udalguri in Assam.

As for the second aftershock of 2.9, the magnitude was 2.9, occurring today at 17:21:26 IST, or 5:21:26 PM, between Latitude 26.81 N and Longitude 92.33 E. with the epicentre at a depth of 5 km in the Sonitpur region of Assam.

The third aftershock struck with a magnitude of 2.7 at 18:11:50 IST, or 6:11:50 PM, between latitude 26.78 N and longitude 92.26 E, at a depth of 5 km in the region of Udalguri in Assam.

In a latest development, the National Centre for Seismology under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India issued a preliminary report of Udalguri, Assam Earthquake (M 5.8). The report says, "A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.8 occurred in Udalguri District Assam on 14th September 2025 at 16:41:50 IST at a depth of 05 km with epicentre at 26.78 N, 92.33 E. The event was recorded by National Centre for Seismology and located 89 km NE of Guwahati city of Assam State and 48 SE of Tezpur, Major Town in Assam. The preliminary analysis shows that the events are located near the Kopili Fault and closer to the 28th April 2021 M 6.4 Sonitpur earthquake. The preliminary fault plane solution derived from moment tensor inversion suggests a strike-slip fault. Figure-1 also depicts the region's seismicity (M ? 2.0) during the period April 28, 2020 - April 27, 2024. Felt report of maximum Intensity VI (MMI scale) and minimum intensity of II have been reported from a distance around 5km and 500 km from the epicentre respectively. Two aftershocks (M 3.1, M 2.9) have reported till the preparation of report and we may expect more aftershock of Magnitude in the similar range. However the seismic shaking gets attenuated at the fastest pace because of the source zones of mainshock and its aftershocks (M5.8; M 3.1 and M2.9) are already associated with fracture and cracks since April 2021 Sonitpur EQ (M 6.4) and its then aftershock sequence.

The event was well recorded by more than 20 broadband seismic stations installed by National Centre for Seismology. The historical and instrumentally recorded earthquake data (NCS catalogue) reveals that the region is affected by moderate to large earthquakes.

The occurrence of earthquakes in the region is attributed mainly to the tectonic sources in the Himalaya such as Himalayan Frontal Thrust (HFT), Main Boundary Thrust (MBT) and main Central Thrust (MCT), Kopili Fault and Dhubri Fault. Seismologically as well as geologically, it is evidenced that the region has been quite active and falling in the highest seismic hazard zone V. The Assam region falls in the high seismic zones V of the seismic zoning map of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)."

