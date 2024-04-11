Assam: 59 SIs, ASIs subsisting without salary; Directorate of VAC starts inquiry

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (Dir-VAC) has started an investigation into the 59 Sub-inspectors (SIs) and Assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) on their ability to live a normal life without getting a salary for months or even years altogether.

The SIs and ASIs have had their salaries withheld by the state government due to their inability to produce their last pay certificate in their new place of posting. This, in turn, is the result of their non-submission of case diaries at their former place of posting.

According to official sources, when any SI or ASI is transferred to another place, they have to submit their case diary, service pistol, ammunition, etc. After they submit these items, they get their last pay certificate from the authorities concerned. Based on their last pay certificate, they can then draw their next salary at their new place of posting.

Sources said that, however, it has come to the notice of their superiors that 59 SIs and ASIs have not received their last pay certificate as they are yet to submit their case diary. Some have not received their last pay certificate for periods ranging from a few months to eight years. As a result, their salaries are being held up. Interestingly, they have not even requested that their salaries be released.

However, their lifestyle has not been affected, and they are living their lives normally, according to sources.

The question that is bugging the state government is how a section of sub-inspectors (SIs) and assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) are living smoothly without getting any salary for the past several months or even years. So, the government was mulling a probe into their sources of income.

The Home Department is now trying to figure out how these police officers have been subsisting without getting a salary for the past several months or years, as the case may be. A fact-finding mission was in the offing to arrive at an answer to this question bugging the higher-ups in the department.

Departmental sources have pointed out that some senior officials may also be to blame as they have not pursued the matter, even though the case diaries, which are used for conducting investigations in the respective cases entered into these diaries, have yet to be submitted by these officers for months or even years altogether.

To arrive at the answers that are plaguing the Home Department, it was finally decided that a probe was necessary to ascertain their sources of income. The Dir-VAC had been entrusted with the task of unravelling the mystery. They have also been ordered to submit the report to the Home department within three months.

