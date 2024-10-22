Assam: 74 criminal cases pending against MPs and MLAs in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It is worth pondering that a total of 74 criminal cases are pending against sitting and former MPs and MLAs in the state, until the end of August.

A statement of the Gauhati High Court said that, at the beginning of the month of August 2024, a total of 70 criminal cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs were pending in different districts of the state. During the month, another 4 cases were instituted in Kamrup (Metro). This brought the total number of pending cases in courts in the state’s 18 districts at the end of the month of August to 74.

It should be mentioned here that the highest number of 33 cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs of the state were pending in Kamrup (Metro) district. The other districts with a number of cases pending are Lakhimpur with 6 cases, Karimganj with 5, and Kokrajhar with 4 cases, among other districts.

The earliest case filed against a sitting or former MP or MLA is in Nagaon district. The case was filed in 2008, but it is still in the ‘appearance’ stage of proceedings. Of the total of 74 cases, many cases are in different stages of proceedings like ‘appearance’, ‘evidence’, ‘further enquiry’, ‘hearing’,’stayed by the HC’, ‘initial deposition’, ‘necessary order’, etc.

Notably, it is stated that the data provided by the HC excludes cases from the courts of Special Judges.

