Assam: 77,09,276 electors to seal fate of 61 candidates in phase II of Lok Sabha poll

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Altogether, 77,09,276 electors will seal the fate of 61 candidates in five parliamentary constituencies in the state going to poll in the second phase on April 26.

The five constituencies are Darrag-Udalguri with 22,09,314 electors; Diphu with 9,01,032 electors; Karimganj with 14,12,148 electors; Silchar with 13,69,578 electors; and Nagaon with 18,17,204 electors.

Karimganj constituency has the highest number of 24 candidates in the second phase of the Lok Sabha poll. Diphu, on the other hand, has the lowest number of five candidates in that phase. The Nagaon constituency has 13 candidates, 11 in Darrang-Udalguri, and eight in Silchar constituency.

The campaign has picked up momentum in all five parliamentary constituencies.

The third phase of the Lok Sabha poll is slated for May 7 in the state. The Election Commission of India will issue the notification for that phase tomorrow. The Lok Sabha constituencies slated for polling in the third phase are Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri.

