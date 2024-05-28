Assam: A section of police personnel still lacks ‘people-friendly’ behaviour

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, since the time he assumed office, has been focusing on a people-friendly police force, but a section of police personnel has been denying his contention. People still feel hesitant to approach the police station to lodge complaints. It is high time senior police officials realized their shortcomings and rectified the outlook of the police towards the general public.

Recently, one Dibyajyoti Bora, a city resident, complained on social media about the officer-in-charge of a police station’s rude manner and misbehaviour towards him, labelling the officer a person without ethics and etiquette. He appealed to the DGP to take action against the O/C. In reply to his complaint, the DGP said, “The behaviour of an individual is a cumulative outcome of his/her schooling, parenting, social milieu, etc. Police training has a limited role as far as interpersonal behaviour is concerned. Soft skill training is being given regularly, but with limited success.”

Sources said people usually meet police officials in the ranks of ASI, inspectors, O/C, or DSP. In the event of any incident, people most often meet these officials. If the response to such complaints is not as per appropriate behaviour, the person will hesitate to go to the police station in the future. There are around 350 police stations in Assam. Some of the personnel in these police stations are seen to not behave in a decent manner.

A retired police official said that it is necessary for police personnel to behave in an appropriate manner, but the police are often short of manpower, overburdened with work, and face a lack of facilities and infrastructure, as a result of which they may not behave in a conducive manner. But this does not mean that they will not be well-mannered or courteous while dealing with the public. They should possess dignity and courage and cultivate such character and communication skills that produce a favourable impression of the police to the public at large.

Former vice president N Venkiah Naidu said regarding police behaviour at a seminar, “A visit to the police station should be a hassle-free experience for a person who goes there seeking help. They must be open-minded, sensitive, and receptive to each individual citizen concerned.”

It is seen in some police stations here that the personnel do not behave in a manner that is encouraging and most often regard the person with a complaint in a suspicious manner. Many police stations lack proper infrastructure, like seating arrangements for the public. A person visiting the police station may have a serious issue and is more likely to not be a suspect. They expect a good response and behaviour from the police in such an event. Senior police officials should pay heed to such experiences faced by the public and work out a solution to these issues. It is high time people visiting a police station come back with a good experience.

