Assam: Aadhaar cards generated for biometrics-blocked people

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The people with their biometrics held up are in for some good news as the process of their Aadhar card generation has started. A total of 9.35 lakh people had their biometric details on hold. Of this, around 5 lakh Aadhaar cards have now been generated, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDIA) will send 13,000 Aadhaar cards to Tinsukia on a pilot basis on September 23.

A total of 9,35,682 people submitted their biometric details from February to August 2019 at Aadhaar centres, which were also functioning as NRC registration offices at that time. It was due to some confusion that the biometrics of the 9.35 lakh people got locked in. These people could not apply for Aadhar cards and suffered different problems. Realising their predicament, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself intervened with the centre and the Ministry of Home Affairs. After several rounds of talks with Amit Shah, last month the Union Home Ministry instructed the UIDAI to issue Aadhaar cards to those eligible from among those whose biometrics were locked. UIDAI then proceeded to accept the required documentation at the regional office in Guwahati. The process to generate the Aadhaar cards has now started.

The chief minister had earlier clarified that there was no connection between the NRC update and the biometric blockage. The names of around 19 lakh people did not appear in the NRC. He said there is no connection between these people and the over 9 lakh people with their biometrics blocked. He also declared that, from October, only those can apply for Aadhaar cards who had already applied for NRC updates. The applicant will have to provide supporting documents that he applied for earlier.

