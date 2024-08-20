Assam: Old Age Home Inmates get Aadhaar and Ration Cards in Sonapur

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to provide inmates of all old age homes with Aadhaar cards, Ration cards, Ayushman cards, and Orunodoi cards.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited the Sonapur Government Old Age Home, run by Monalisa Society under the state government’s Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and presented Aadhaar, Ration, Ayushman, and Orunodoi cards to the residents. During the visit, the residents tied Rakhi on the Chief Minister to mark the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the state government would issue Aadhaar, Ration, Ayushman, and Orunodoi cards to all the residents of old age homes in Assam who lacked them. Aadhaar cards would allow the people living at old age homes to conduct transactions with banks, a lack of which caused them problems. The CM said that Aadhar card is the identity document of a person. He also said the ration cards would enable the old age home inmates to receive 5 kg of free rice each month, adding that Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Assam CM Jan Arogya Yojana cards would cover up to Rs 5 lakh in annual medical expenses at government hospitals. He further said that Orunodoi scheme would facilitate a monthly deposit of Rs 1,250 into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Additionally, the state government would take measures to ensure that these residents could access health check-ups at Sonapur Civil hospital, he said.

Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika; MLA Atul Bora; Commissioner & Secretary of Social Justice & Empowerment Department Virendra Mittal and several other dignitaries were also present during the occasion.

Also read: Assam Approves Access To Ration Card Applications For Migrant Workers Registered On e-Shram Portal (sentinelassam.com)