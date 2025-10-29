Assam: AASU backs ST status for six ethnic groups

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: At a time when the state government is planning to table the report of the group of ministers (GoM) on the demand for ST status for six ethnic communities of the state in the Assam Assembly, the demand for ST status seems to have got a boost with the AASU (All Assam Students’ Union) backing it.

The demand for ST status for Tai Ahom, Koch Rajbongshi, Chutia, Moran, Matak and Tea Tribe has been decades old. Even the Koch Rajbongshis enjoyed ST status for a few months based on an ordinance issued by the central government a few decades ago. Moreover, ST status for these six communities has been a commitment from all political parties for decades.

Speaking to The Sentinel today, AASU general secretary Samiran Phukon said, “We’ve all along been supporting ST status for the six ethnic communities of Assam. The state government says it will table the report of the GoM on ST status on November 25, 2025. We’re waiting for the GoM report.”

Phukon said, “Theirs has been a long-standing demand. Political parties make commitments for granting ST status to the communities before every election but never keep their promises after coming to power. This issue had several discussions in the Assam Assembly, but to no avail. The long deprivation has led these ethnic communities to take to the streets afresh. Our stand is that the central and the state governments should resolve the issue and grant ST status to these communities at the earliest possible time.”

Phukon, however, said that the rights of the existing ST communities should remain unaffected in proving ST status to the six communities.

Also Read: ATASU on ST Status: Want Result, Not Commitment