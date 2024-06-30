Assam: AASU demands high-level probe into marksheet scam; 9 arrested

Our Bureau

Guwahati/Barpeta: The influential All Assam Students' Union (AASU) demanded a high-level inquiry into the marksheet scam at Gauhati University (GU), even as Barpeta Road police apprehended nine individuals involved in the same.

AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah said the scam is the blackest chapter in the educational history of the GU. "As the NE's first university, the mark manipulation in lieu of money is unfortunate for the entire community. We demand a high-level inquiry. None of the guilty should be spared. Only catching the small fry and wrapping up the case will not be tolerated. If any influential person is involved, he should also be punished."

Meanwhile, GU Vice Chancellor Pratap Jyoti Handique expressed his views on the incident, saying, "As per UGC recommendation, an integrated university management system was adopted and companies were engaged in 2017. Examinations are held by the university, and the result processing is done in an online mode through an integrated management system. There were problems earlier, but we never received an allegation of marksheet manipulation. After the news came out, we asked the Barpeta police to ascertain if the university was involved in any way. We wanted the details so that action could be taken. We are very concerned about the matter."

He stated that it's a big thing if any mark manipulation has been done. The company people have been called, he said.

Meanwhile, authorities revealed that marks were illicitly increased on student mark sheets following monetary transactions.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the issue in Barpeta on Thursday, highlighting the gravity of the situation. He confirmed that the Assam Police and the CID are jointly investigating the case, leading to the apprehension of eight accused individuals so far.

The scam came to light when the authorities of Ganeshlal Choudhury College (GLC College) in Barpeta Road detected discrepancies in the marks of Azizul Haque, a sixth-semester undergraduate student. A case was promptly registered at the Barpeta Road police station. However, initial investigations by the district police were reportedly inadequate, resulting in the release of Haque from custody.

Local media played a crucial role in informing the Chief Minister about the mishandling of the investigation. Consequently, the CM directed a thorough probe into the matter. This directive brought to light the involvement of several university and college staff in the fraudulent activities.

Among those arrested are Krishnan Krishnamurthy from Samastipur, Bihar, who was working at Gauhati University, and Shivtosh Mahto, a junior computer assistant at Dhubri Law College. The arrests were made through coordinated raids by Barpeta and Dhubri police.

The nine accused include:

1. Azizul Haque, the student, was caught on June 26.

The rest of them were held on June 28.

2. Krishnan Krishnamurthy, Samastipur, Bihar, works at Gauhati University.

3. Ismail Hussain, Kalgachia

4. Alamgir Khan, Amguri, Kalgachia

5. Moinul Haque, Bordanga, Kalgachia

6. Hamez Uddin, Nagaon

7. Aminul Islam, librarian, Langla College

8. Shivtosh Mahto, junior computer assistant, Dhubri Law College

9. Abul Bacher, Langla Kalgachia

A case (47/24, U/S 468/120B, 467/47/420 IPC) has been registered against the accused under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, and further arrests are anticipated. The police have withheld comments from the media as the investigation continues. This scandal has raised serious concerns about academic integrity and the security of the examination system at Gauhati University.

