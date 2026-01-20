Assam: AASU exhorts youth towards UPSC as minority leaders make move

Eye on State Administration

Guwahati: After gaining control of the grassroots economy, members of the religious minority are now attempting to enter the state’s administrative system by obtaining higher educational qualifications and cracking competitive exams. Recently, former AAMSU president Rejual Karim Sarkar and AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain appealed to youths from the religious minority to participate in competitive exams. Meanwhile, the AASU has also exhorted Assamese youths to come forward and contest in competitive exams to maintain a grasp on the administrative machinery of the state.

Presently, there are barely six to seven IAS officers recruited directly through UPSC exams and around 25 nominated and promoted IAS officers from the Assamese community. As a result, top posts in the state’s administration are occupied by non-Assamese officers.

Former AAMSU president Sarkar said a few days back in meetings that atrocities on people from the religious minority can be combated only through possessing higher qualifications. “Our people must become the DCs of Nalbari, Sivasagar, Bongaigaon, etc. Only then can we ensure justice for our people,” he stated.

Yesterday, AIUDF MLA Hussain, while speaking at an annual day function of a school, said that youths from the religious minority community must obtain higher educational qualifications and take control of Assam’s administrative system. “A competition to secure higher educational qualifications has started between the youths from religious minorities. This is a good sign, and this mindset will help safeguard the next generation of youths,” Hussain stated.

On the other hand, AASU president Utpal Sarma said that only a small number of Assamese youths are competing in the UPSC exams. The number of such youths has to increase, and Assamese youths must come forward in bigger numbers to participate in the UPSC exams. “We must increase the number of efficient Assamese administrative officers. Only then will the future of Assam and the Assamese people be secure. We have initiated a ‘Pratyasha’ scheme to prepare 26 meritorious Assamese youths for the UPSC exams. This scheme provides free training. We appeal to Assamese youths to participate in the UPSC exams in larger numbers. If youths from Bihar and UP can compete in thousands every year, why can’t the Assamese youths do the same? he said.

People belonging to the religious minority have already taken control of the grassroots economy by taking on jobs like vegetable and fish sellers, construction workers, rickshaw and taxi cab drivers, etc. Now, they are moving one step further and have set their sights on the administrative system. Already the number of lawyers in district courts is increasing, as is that of MBBS students in medical colleges as well. Ajmal Super 40 and Zakat Foundation, among others, are providing coaching for higher education.

It is time for the state government, as well as AASU and other students’ organizations to adopt aggressive measures to motivate Assamese youths to compete in UPSC and other national-level recruitment exams. Already a section of minority leaders have taken the initiative in this direction and Assamese organizations should not lag behind.

