Assam: AASU leaders reiterate demand for justice, exemplary punishment

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: AASU leaders today reiterated their demand for delivering justice to Zubeen Garg and exemplary punishment to the guilty involved. They stressed a strong charge sheet to be submitted in court by the SIT probing the case so that the guilty do not take advantage of any loophole in the law to escape punishment.

AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya and president Utpal Sarma on Wednesday again voiced their concerns and stressed a speedy investigation by the SIT and a strong charge sheet.

“Zubeen Garg is our beloved singer, and we demand justice for him. He should get justice. What is this justice? It is giving exemplary punishment to the guilty in the case. How? The investigation should be watertight, and the SIT conducting the investigation has to submit a tight and strong charge sheet with all evidence so that the guilty cannot escape punishment through any loophole in the law,” Bhattacharjya said.

Echoing Bhattacharjya, Utpal Sarma added, “There is no person in Assam who does not desire justice for Zubeen Garg. We had raised questions on his unusual death from the start, and the CM is saying it’s a murder. The main thing is that the singer should get justice. The investigation should be speedy, and the charge sheet watertight. Now the government is saying the judiciary will deliver justice. But courts can deliver justice only when there are no loopholes for the guilty to evade punishment. We have to win in our quest for justice. Only then will the people of Assam be satisfied.”

