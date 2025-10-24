AASU Demands Withdrawal of SOP Restricting Visiting Hours at 'Zubeen Khetra'

Guwahati: All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) today called on the Assam government to withdraw the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the district magistrate that restricts public access to the memorial site Zubeen Khetra in Hatimura, Kamarkuchi, to only 6 a.m.–10 p.m. daily. AASU President Utpal Sarma described the move as undermining the deep emotional bond that fans and admirers share with the late artist Zubeen Garg.

The order, issued on October 23 by Sumit Sattawan, IAS, District Magistrate of Kamrup (Metropolitan), also bans the entry of intoxicated persons and prohibits the sale or consumption of alcohol around the memorial in order to preserve its sanctity.

Sarma acknowledged the need for proper management of the site. He further argued that imposing fixed visiting hours fails to recognise the memorial as a living space of remembrance for all. The visitors, ranging from children, the elderly to differently-abled visitors, may arrive at varied times. He suggested alternative measures such as increased security staff, dedicated caretakers, and breathalyser‐based checks rather than blanket time restrictions.

Sarma stated, “Affection for Zubeen Garg and the shock of his death have taken the form of a burning Brahmaputra. If one tries to bind unnecessarily, only catastrophe may come.”

Sarma further said that making the memorial open 24 hours but well-managed would reflect Assam’s respect for its cultural icons. He likened the forced closing hours to building a dam to hold back the flood of public grief and reverence.

As discussions continue, many supporters of Zubeen Garg and civic voices are watching closely, hopeful that the government will reconsider and restore unfettered access to this important cultural tribute.