Several Districts of Assam Erupt in Protests as Demands for Justice in Zubeen Garg Case Grows Louder

Guwahati: A wave of grief and outrage continues to sweep across Assam as citizens rally behind student bodies demanding justice for the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg. What began as mourning has now turned into a movement, with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) leading charged protests in Nalbari, Jorhat, and Dibrugarh.

In Nalbari, hundreds joined AASU’s “Justice Rally” from Shaheed Bhawan, their chants piercing the air — demanding a fair probe and condemning what they call political exploitation of Zubeen’s legacy. “It’s heartbreaking that over a month has passed, and yet justice remains distant. The government’s silence feels like betrayal,” said AASU Organising Secretary Riazuluddin Ahmed, his voice reflecting the pain of thousands. Vice President Bhavajit Bezbaruah pledged that their fight would continue until truth prevails, echoing Zubeen’s own words — “politics nokoriba bondhu.”

In Jorhat and Dibrugarh, AJYCP protesters staged symbolic demonstrations, hanging effigies of Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta, whom they allege are linked to Zubeen’s mysterious death. “This is not just anger — it’s anguish. Assam has lost its voice, and justice cannot be delayed any longer,” said AJYCP Vice President Shiv Kalita, demanding a fast-track investigation and warning against political interference.

Across towns and hearts, one emotion remains constant — the ache of losing a beloved artist and the fire to seek truth. Zubeen Garg’s songs once united Assam; now, his death has united its people in sorrow and resistance.