All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) sounds alarm over ‘unhealthy activities’ in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A fresh controversy has erupted in Dibrugarh after the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) voiced serious concern over the growing trend of late-night parties and alleged ‘unhealthy activities’ taking place in the town, especially around certain bar-cum-restaurants operating till late hours.

The issue gained public attention after visuals of a late-night gathering outside a popular establishment in the heart of the town surfaced on social media, triggering intense debate among residents and youth organizations. According to AASU leaders, incidents of chaos, drunken altercations, and public disturbances have reportedly become increasingly common during weekend DJ parties.

The organization alleged that several establishments continued serving alcohol beyond the permitted hours, raising questions about monitoring and enforcement by the authorities.

“What is happening in the name of DJ Weekend Parties? Under whose permission are such activities continuing even after 10 PM?” — questioned AASU in a strong public statement.

The student body also claimed that complaints regarding fights and physical assaults linked to certain nightlife venues had surfaced earlier as well, sparking concern among citizens over the town’s changing social environment.

AASU stated that Dibrugarh, widely regarded as one of Upper Assam’s leading educational hubs, must preserve a healthy atmosphere for students and young people. The organisation warned that any activity disturbing law and order or promoting what it termed as ‘unhealthy culture’ would be strongly opposed.

Meanwhile, no official statement had been issued by the concerned establishment at the time of filing this report.

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