Assam: Accused Dipankar Barman of DB Stock Broking Arrested in Goa

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Absconding accused Dipankar Barman of DB Stock Broking was arrested in Goa on Sunday by a team from Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) led by ACP Pan Bazar Amit Mahato, with the support of Crime Branch of Goa Police, in connection with an ongoing investigation into an online trading scam that has been making headlines for quite some time now.

Dipankar Barman was on the run from law enforcement agencies for over two months after the scam broke.

Barman is the owner of DB Stock Broking, a firm that promised huge returns on investments, hoodwinking people to invest their hard-earned money. The firm started operations in 2018, had over 23,000 clients, and operated not only in Guwahati but also had offices in Nalbari, Rangia, and other places outside the state. He reportedly paid back his investors for some time, but after some time he stopped the payments, prompting them to file complaints against him.

It is alleged by the hoodwinked investors in the firm that investors were promised high returns of 120% annually, 54% over six months, 27% over three months, and 8% monthly of schemes. Some investors claimed to have invested up to Rs 80 lakh.

Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police GP Singh took to his handle on X to say, “Finally, Dipankar Barman was arrested in Goa. The run ends. Congratulations, Team Police Commissionerate Guwahati.”

