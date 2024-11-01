Assam: Accused Dipankar Burman Hiding Information: Police Sources

Guwahati: The accused in the multi-crore online trading fraud—Dipankar Burman—has been hiding a lot of information regarding the scam, and he has evaded key questions during the investigation team, police sources said. According to sources, there is a sharp contrast between the statements of Burman and his girlfriend, who is also under police custody for her alleged involvement in the trading scam.

Moreover, police have arrested a chartered accountant (CA) who had worked for Burman, and the investigation team found a difference between his and Dipankar Burman’s statements as well.

A senior police official said that the Hawla transaction was involved in this huge scam, and the CA accepted this fact during the interrogation. But, according to sources, Burman denied involvement of Hawala in his business, which allegedly looted crores of money from general people on the pretext of giving them much higher returns against their investment.

Burman was arrested three days ago from a homestay in Goa, and he was brought to Guwahati on Tuesday. (IANS)

