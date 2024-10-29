How Dipankar Barman Lived Lavishly in Goa: Guwahati Commissioner of Police Reveals Details

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Dipankar Barman, owner of DB Stock Broking and the prime accused in the scam related to his firm, lived a life of luxury in Goa for almost two and a half months by getting money transferred from Guwahati through Hawala channels.

According to a source, the money for Dipankar Barman was sent through Hawala by the sister of his fiancee. It was this money trail that spelt doom for Dipankar in Goa. The police got wind of this and conducted surveillance. An Assam Police team proceeded to Goa to trace him. However, Dipankar frequently changed his hotel or lodge, and at one point, the police team became clueless and took the help of the Goa crime police to catch him. Dipankar finally fell into their net on Sunday.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah revealed the details of Dipankar’s arrest before the media here on Monday. He said, “We had registered a case at Paltan Bazaar against Dipankar Barman on August 22. He was identified as an accused, and investigations began. In the probe, we arrested five persons. They are Dipankar’s parents, two of his female friends, and his CA. We had been searching for Dipankar in this case. During our investigation, we could not locate the perpetrator. During the investigation of the initial case of August 22, which has been handed over to CBI, we came to learn that the main accused Dipankar barman had escaped from the state on August 18. Our team carried out technical analysis and tracked Barman to a place in Goa. The team camped in Goa for two weeks, trying to catch Barman.”

“The main clue was the money trail from Guwahati to Goa. We learnt about the whereabouts of Barman from the Goa police and sent a team to Goa on Sunday. We finally managed to catch him. Now a fresh case has been registered at Paltan Bazar. Our team then took off. He was staying at a homestay away from any town. An amount of Rs 27,06,750 in cash was found with him. Today he was produced before Pernem Court to get transit remand to Guwahati,” he explained.

The police team got transit remand for three days to bring the most-wanted fugitive to Guwahati to face the law.

