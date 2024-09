GUWAHATI: A special CBI court on Tuesday acquitted three former ULFA leaders – former commander Heera Sarania, deputy commander Raju Baruah, and Ajit Nath – accused in the attacks on former Assam Chief Minister Bhumidhar Barman due to lack of evidence against them. (Agencies)

