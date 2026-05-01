Assam ACS Officer Monuranjan Payeng Suspended for Poll Expenditure Data Manipulation in Ronganadi LAC

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Following a report from the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, the state government today suspended Monuranjan Payeng, Chief Executive Officer, Lakhimpur Zilla Parishad, for manipulation of data during the recently held Assembly election. The allegation centres around overwriting and apparent manipulation of data by Payeng, which was observed in the report of the Video Viewing Team (VVT) engaged for election duty in Ronganadi LAC.

Regarding the suspension, the Personnel Department issued a notification which said, “A report has been received from Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, vide letter dated April 13, 2026, regarding overwriting and manipulation of the VVT report under 74-Ronganadi LAC. Nitin Agrawal, Expenditure Observer, 74-Ronganadi LAC, Assam Assembly Election, 2026, in his complaint letter dated April 8, 2026, submitted to the District Election Officer, Lakhimpur, stated that certain instances of overwriting and apparent manipulation of data were observed in the report of the Video Viewing Team (VVT) dated March 27, 2026, for the event of Rishiraj Hazarika, whereby the quantum of the buses, pandals, etc. were decreased to reflect lower expenditure. It has been reported that overwriting and manipulation in the VVT report were carried out by the Video Viewing Team (VVT) and the Accounting Team to decrease the expenditure as per the verbal instruction of Monuranjan Payeng, ACS, Chief Executive Officer, Lakhimpur Zilla Parishad, who was notified as Nodal Officer, Election Expenditure Monitoring Cell, Assam Assembly Election 2026. “

The report went on to say, “And whereas Monuranjan Payeng, ACS, Chief Executive Officer, Lakhimpur Zilla Parishad & Nodal Officer, Election Expenditure Monitoring Cell, is found to be responsible for overwriting and manipulation in the VVT report under 74-Ronganadi LAC during the conduct of the Assam Assembly Election 2026 with malafide intention, which is a serious concern regarding transparency, accuracy, and adherence to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India in the matters relating to election expenditure monitoring, thus indicating dereliction of duties, misconduct, breach of trust, and conduct unbecoming of a government servant.”

In view of the above, the state government decided to place Monuranjan Payeng immediately under suspension.

The order was issued in exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Rule-1(a) of Rule-6 of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964.

It needs to be mentioned here that Rishiraj Hazarika is the BJP candidate for 74-Ronganadi LAC.

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