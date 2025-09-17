Assam: Arrested Officer Nupur Bora Owns Huge Property

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Nupur Bora, an ACS of the 2019 batch, amassed property that is 400-fold disproportionate to her known sources of income in just six years.

She owns three flats in Guwahati, two plots of land, 14 gold chains, two diamond necklaces, 15 diamond rings, three diamond bracelets, etc. Sleuths of the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell recovered Rs 92,50,400 in cash from her Gotanagar residence in Guwahati and rented house in Barpeta yesterday.

Till September 15, 2025, she was the circle officer of Goroimari Revenue Circle in the Kamrup district.

Today, the Special Court sent her to three-day police custody along with a Lat Mondal, Surajit Deka.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “ACS officer Nupur Bora illegally transferred the land of a xatra in the Barpeta district, and that led to her transfer to Goroimari. I did ask the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell to conduct an inquiry against her. Since then she had been on our radar. Apart from the seized amount, she has two lockers. We found her property, which is 400-fold disproportionate to her known sources of income. We want her legal punishment, let alone dismissal from service.

