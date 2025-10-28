Assam: Crackdown on Bir Lachit Sena for illegal activities; ban likely

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep concern over the activities of Bir Lachit Sena, which is allegedly using arm-twisting tactics to collect money from businessmen in the state. He hinted at a ban against the organization.

Regarding the activities of the organization, the CM said, "We're very unsatisfied with the activities of Lachit Sena, and we've been observing these with deep concern. A day will come when Lachit Sena might be banned, like we did with ULFA, as they have been torturing businessmen. In the past two months, they have destroyed the business atmosphere. If they collect money like this and pose hurdles to the development of the country, a time will come when we'll have to take a stern step against the organization. No other organisation in Assam collects money by beating up businessmen. They are an exception."

The CM was prompted into stating the above due to a recent abduction case involving members of Bir Lachit Sena, which has opened a much deeper investigation into an alleged large-scale extortion network being run in Assam under the guise of nationalist activities. Along with the Chief Minister, both Guwahati Police officials and Bir Lachit Sena's rival organisations have alleged that it has been running a systematic extortion network, collecting money from individuals and businessmen through intimidation and violence.

According to the police, at about 9.30 PM on Sunday, one informant, namely Ershad Khan, of Kismatpur in Goalpara, informed the police that his friend Rahul Mishra had been forcibly picked up by a group of about 10-15 unknown individuals from in front of Pratiksha Hospital in the city's Borbari area, and that the said group had demanded money amounting to Rs. 15-20 lakhs for his release. Immediately, a team from Dispur police station acted on the information and recovered the victim at Tribeni Path, located behind down town hospital, from the custody of 6 kidnappers. Accordingly, all 6 persons were apprehended from two vehicles in which the victim was kept; the seized vehicles had Reg. nos. AS-01-EM-0718 and AS-23-Q-3566. During the search of the vehicles, the following articles were recovered: 2 baseball sticks, 1 hockey stick, 1 knife, 2 pepper spray cans, 6 mobile handsets, 1 artificial object, 5 monetary demand letters signed by Bikash Asom of Bir Lachit Sena, Asom, 1 receipt book for collecting money in the name of Bir Lachit Sena, 2 ID cards in the name of Biraj Ballav Kalita of Bir Lachit Sena, Asom, and 1 logo of Bir Lachit Sena, Asom.

All the apprehended persons, along with the recovered victim and the seized articles/vehicles, were brought to PS for further lawful action. Later another two persons were apprehended, taking the total to 8. The apprehended persons are Biswajit Doley, Injamul Haque, Rohan Ali, Mohan Borah, Nitu Ahmed, Chinmoy Dev, Riyaj Ahmed, and Biraj Balla Kalita.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Mrinal Deka on Monday confirmed that eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the abduction incident outside Pratiksha Hospital in Borbari last night. Of those arrested, five are members of the Bir Lachit Sena. Among those arrested is Biraj Ballav Kalita, who currently serves as the Education Secretary of the Guwahati unit of Bir Lachit Sena. Police have also apprehended two land brokers, who are suspected to have played a role in orchestrating the crime. Another accused, Biswajit Doley, had previously been arrested in 2014 in connection with a robbery case. The investigation is currently underway, and further arrests are likely, police sources informed.

Bir Lachit Sena secretary and senior leader Rantu Paniphukan was detained by Dispur Police on Monday while he was addressing a press conference at Hotel Apollo Grand on GS Road in Guwahati. The unexpected police action took place in the middle of the briefing.

On the other hand, a press conference was held at Dispur Press Club by another organisation, namely Lachit Sena, today, demanding a complete ban on Bir Lachit Sena, alleging its direct involvement in abduction, extortion and organised criminal activities across Assam.

Lachit Sena clarified that the two organizations are different, with members of Bir Lachit Sena involved in the incident.

