Assam Additional CS Reviews Progress, Calls for Faster Execution of Guwahati Ring Road Project

CORRESPONDENTS

RANGIA/ MIRZA: Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, LS Changsan, chaired a review meeting on the progress of the Guwahati Ring Road Project at the Conference Hall of the Kamrup District Commissioner's Office in Amingaon on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the status of land-related works and other key aspects of the project across the concerned districts. District Commissioner of Kamrup, Deba Kumar Mishra; District Commissioner of Darrang, Ayushi Jain; and representatives from the Kamrup (Metro) district administration presented updates on the progress of the project and the measures taken for its timely implementation.

During the meeting, LS Changsan stressed the need to expedite the ongoing work and ensure the timely completion of the project. She urged all departments concerned and district administrations to maintain close coordination and proactively address issues arising during the implementation process.

She also assured necessary support from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department and directed officials to submit proposals wherever required for the early resolution of pending matters.

The meeting further discussed various procedural and administrative issues related to the project, with emphasis on streamlining processes and removing bottlenecks to facilitate smooth execution.

Among those present at the meeting were Kailash Karthik N, Director of Land Records and Surveys; Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department; Additional District Commissioners of Kamrup, Darrang and Kamrup (Metro); Circle Officers of the three concerned districts; and other officials associated with the project.

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