Assam: Administration Evicts Doboka Market Following High Court Order

Doboka: The district administration on Monday carried out a major drive at Padumpukhuri Market in Doboka, bringing down illegal structures that had existed for more than four decades. The operation followed a High Court directive issued after locals filed a petition against encroachment on government land.

Officials said that 114 unauthorised sheds occupying about 44 bighas of land under Dag No.249 were removed during the drive. The land, originally designated as a grazing reserve, had gradually turned into a full-fledged market over the years without proper authorisation. While many locals expressed relief that the long-standing land dispute had been finally resolved, others raised their concerns about the loss of livelihood for families dependent on the market for decades.

Administrative officials stated that the action was taken strictly as per court orders and is part of the government’s wider initiative to reclaim public land and ensure lawful land use.

Security personnel were deployed to maintain order during the operation, which ended without any major incident. The administration has requested residents to cooperate in future land regularisation efforts and assured that rehabilitation measures would be considered where applicable.