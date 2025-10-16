Encroachers vacate 250 bighas of government land at Gorukhuti peacefully

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: On Wednesday, as many as 700 people from 167 families, who had encroached upon 250 bighas of government land in the extended areas of the Gorukhuti Bohumukhi Krishi Prakalpa (GBKP), voluntarily vacated the land ahead of a planned eviction drive by the Darrang district administration. The evacuation occurred peacefully, with no opposition from the encroachers.

The administration had devised a comprehensive plan to clear the land in accordance with recent Guwahati High Court guidelines. Notices were served to the encroachers over a month ago by the Circle Officer of Sipajhar revenue circle. In response, the encroachers began dismantling 203 illegal structures and leaving the area with their belongings.

On the day of the planned eviction fixed on Wednesday, District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty and Senior Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal, accompanied by a large contingent of armed police, including women officers, as well as medical teams and fire tenders, arrived at the site early in the morning. However, they found that the encroachers had already vacated the area. The land was subsequently handed over to GBKP agricultural workers for farming activities.

It may be recalled here that since the Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government assumed power, approximately 8,000 bighas of government land at Gorukhuti in Sipajhar revenue circle have been reclaimed from encroachers and allocated to the Garukhuti project.

