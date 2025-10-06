Assam Adopts Unified Pension Scheme, Boosting Benefits for State Government Employees

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the state government has formally adopted the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) , a restructured version of the National Pension System (NPS) recently unveiled by the Government of India.

Under the new scheme, the government’s contribution rises from 10% to 18.5%, significantly enhancing the post-retirement benefits of state government employees. The UPS aims to align Assam’s pension structure with that of central government employees, ensuring parity in long-term financial security.

Existing employees will be given a one-year transition window to shift from NPS to UPS, with accumulated contributions to be seamlessly transferred.

Chief Minister Sarma stated that the adoption of the UPS “puts an end to the long-standing NPS-versus-OPS debate,” offering a balanced approach that guarantees employee welfare while maintaining the state’s fiscal prudence.

The move is expected to benefit tens of thousands of state government employees and has been welcomed as a forward-looking step towards stable and sustainable pension management in Assam.