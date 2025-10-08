Top Headlines

Public Uproar: Director Rajesh Bhuyan Removes Accused Trio from Zubeen's Dream Film “Roi Roi Binale”

Following widespread outrage over the inclusion of accused individuals in the film’s first song, Bhuyan announces the removal of all scenes featuring three accused.
Image of three accused on Zubeen Garg's death case Siddharth Sharma on the left, Shekharjyoti Goswami on the bottom and Amrit Prabha Mahanta on the right
Image of three accused on Zubeen Garg's death case Siddharth Sharma on the left, Shekharjyoti Goswami on the bottom and Amrit Prabha Mahanta on the right
Published on

Guwahati:  In response to massive public demand, filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan has taken a decisive step regarding the much-awaited film “Roi Roi Binale”, the dream project of late music icon Zubeen Garg.

The controversy erupted soon after the release of the film’s first song, “Mor Mon”, on October 7. Viewers were quick to point out the presence of Shekharjyoti Goswami, one of the accused in Zubeen Garg’s death case, which triggered strong reactions across Assam.

Outraged fans and members of the public flooded social media, demanding the immediate removal of all scenes featuring Goswami and other accused individuals.

Responding swiftly, director Rajesh Bhuyan announced that scenes featuring Shekharjyoti Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta, and Siddharth Sharma would be deleted from the film.

“This film is Zubeen’s dream, and I deeply respect the sentiments of the people who loved him. Hence, we have decided to remove the clips in question,” Bhuyan said in an official statement.

The filmmaker’s move has been widely appreciated by fans and admirers of Zubeen Garg, who described it as a fitting gesture of respect toward the late artiste’s legacy and vision.

“Roi Roi Binale”, expected to release later this year, is regarded as one of Zubeen Garg’s most cherished creative projects, blending music and storytelling reflective of his artistic soul.

Also Read: https://www.sentinelassam.com/topheadlines/paranormal-controversy-viral-youtube-video-on-communication-with-zubeen-gargs-spirit

Also Watch:

Zubeen Garg
Rajesh Bhuyan
‘Roi Roi Binale’

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com