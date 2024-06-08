Assam Aims to Generate 648 MW Solar Energy by 2026 with Support from Oil India Limited

Guwahati: The state government, through the Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd. (APGCL), has taken up an ambitious plan to generate at least 648 MW of solar energy per day by 2026. In this regard, Oil India Limited (OIL) will extend a helping hand to APGCL for setting up solar power generation, or ‘green’ energy projects.

The generation of solar energy was started in the state in the financial year (FY) 2016–17, with only 4.4 million units generated. In the last FY 2023–24 (up to January 2024), Assam generated 260.83 million units of solar power. In the previous FY 2022–23, the state produced 233.46 million units. Private players were involved in the generation of the solar power. They then supplied the generated solar power to Assam Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. (APDCL).

According to sources, Assam has planned to generate 648 MW of solar energy through three solar power projects. One project is at Jagiroad, with a capacity to generate 3 MW of solar power. The next, a joint venture between APGCL and OIL, is at Namrup with an installed capacity of 25 MW. Another project to generate 620 MW will be set up jointly by APGCL and OIL. The first two projects have a targeted completion date of mid-2025. The third is scheduled to be set up by the middle of 2026.

