Assam: Rs 8.5-crore drugs seized by Cachar police

A correspondent

Silchar: In a successful operation in Dholaikhal along the Assam- Mizoram border, the Cachar police seized a huge quantity of heroin worth Rs. 8.5 crore. Additional SP Subrata Sen said the narcotic substances weighing 1.700 kilo grams kept in 139 soap cases, were recovered from a peddler identified as Abdul Ahat Laskar, a local resident.

