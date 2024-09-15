Assam: All-Bodo Students Union urges Centre for separate Finance Commission for BTR

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Friday pursued the government of India for setting up a separate Finance Commission for BTR to grant more financial power to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) for fostering welfare and development in the region.

ABSU president Dipen Boro, after attending a review meeting on the BTR accord, 2020 in New Delhi on Friday, stated that the ABSU and other signatory organizations have been demanding the proper implementation of all clauses of the BTR Peace Accord in a time bound manner. He seeks the government of India's support to establish a separate Finance Commission in the BTR to secure more financial power swiftly.

A tripartite review meeting was held on Friday at North Block in New Delhi under the aegis of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to discuss the implementation of clauses of BTR Accord, 2020 with Union Home secretary Gobind Mohan in the chair. The Additional Secretary, NE Piyush Goyal, adviser of NE, A.K. Mishra and Joint Director of IB, were also present among others. The ABSU delegation headed by president Dipen Boro was also attended by Khanindra Basumatary, general secretary and Kwrwmdao Wary, vice president, while Chief Secretary of Assam, Ravi Kota, ADGP (SB) Hiren Nath and Principal Secretary of BTC, Akash Deep, participated virtually from Dispur and Kokrajhar, respectively.

The meeting was deemed fruitful and practical after a long period since the signing of the BTR Peace Accord. It focused on accelerating the implementation of clauses of the BTR Accord, including the addition of more villages from Sonitpur, Biswanath and southern parts of the BTR, an increase of seat from 40 to 60 in BTR, 125th amendment of the sixth schedule to the Constitution of India and the establishment of a separate Finance Commission for greater financial autonomy of BTC.

ABSU president Dipen Boro also demanded the notification of BKWAC villages, land entitlement under the FRA in Sonitpur, Biswanath, Hojai and Goalpara among others. He also called for ST (Hills) status to the Boro-Kachari of Karbi Anglong, provincialization of schools in the BTR and Assam, establishment of a Centre of Excellence- cum- Cultural Centre at Dotma in Kokrajhar, establishment of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Central University in Baksa, an NIT in Udalguri, NERIMS in Chirang, withdrawal of cases against ex-NDFB cadres, cessation of NIA cases, ex-gratia for martyr families, rehabilitation for remaining cadres and the implementation of infrastructure and development packages at an accelerated pace.

ABSU president Dipen Boro stated that the union will continue its efforts for the implementation of the BTR Accord and demanded that most of the projects should begin before 2025. He also said the review meeting was meaningful with a positive exchange of views regarding the proper implementation of clauses of the BTR Accord. He further said after signing of BTR Accord on January 27, 2020, the Bodoland region had witnessed peace and tranquillity among all communities.

