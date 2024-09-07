ABSU Launches 10-Day Cultural Workshop on Bodo Dance and Instruments at Bodoland University

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland University unit of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) inaugurated a 10-day long cultural workshop on Bodo traditional dance and instruments at the Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma Auditorium hall. The event, which was started from September 3 to 13, aims to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the Bodo community.

The workshop was launched through an inaugural ceremony chaired by Rwdwm Basumatary, president of the Bodoland University unit ABSU, and attended by over 200 students and dignitaries. Prof. Indira Boro emphasized the significance of preserving Bodo cultural heritage, while chief guest Dinesh Brahma, AGS, ABSU, delivered a keynote speech on Bodo nationalism.

The inaugural ceremony was also graced by notable guests, including Swmdwn Brahma, Public Relation Secretary, ABSU, Anirudha Brahma, general secretary, KDC/DBHA, Kripesh Daimary, president, KDC/ABSU, Raju Narzary, Assistant Professor, CST Department. The 10-day workshop will provide training in various aspects of Bodo traditional dance and music, ensuring the continuation of the community’s cultural legacy. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from experts and deepen their understanding of Bodo traditions.

