Assam: Allegations of land broker-mandal nexus resurface in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The BJP-led Assam Government had launched several crackdowns against land broker syndicates during its previous tenures, bringing many brokers, revenue officials, and mandals under the ambit of the law. However, fresh allegations have now emerged from various revenue circle offices in Nalbari district, where a section of land brokers and mandals are allegedly continuing their influence, leading to growing public resentment.

According to reports, residents seeking services related to land mutation, partition of land records, land measurement, and other revenue-related matters in the Nalbari, West Nalbari, Barkhetri, Barbhag, Ghograpar, and Banekuchi revenue circles are facing unnecessary delays and harassment. It is alleged that in many cases, legitimate applications are not processed on time unless applicants approach intermediaries or brokers linked to certain officials.

According to members of the public and local observers, some mandals have remained posted in the same revenue circles for years without transfer, allegedly creating a system of influence within the offices. Even when circle officers are transferred, these officials and their associates are reportedly able to establish close ties with newly posted officers. Citizens argue that such prolonged postings have weakened transparency and accountability, while contributing to allegations of corruption across the district.

Particular attention has once again been drawn to the Ghograpar Revenue Circle Office. It may be recalled that a Lat Mandal from the office was arrested in a Chief Minister’s Vigilance operation and subsequently sent to jail a few years ago. Despite that incident, locals claim that dissatisfaction with the functioning of the office continues. Allegations include inaction against encroachment on government land, questionable land transactions, and other irregularities related to land administration.

Questions have also been raised regarding alleged encroachments on government land along the Noa (Nona) river, where large ponds have reportedly been excavated and settlements established on public land.

The people of Nalbari have expressed hope that newly appointed Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta will take a firm stand against corruption and irregularities in the department.

Also Read: Assam: Major Land Fraud Uncovered; Dibrugarh Official and Broker Arrested