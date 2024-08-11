Assam among top states in grievance redressal for its citizens: CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Diverse measures taken by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa to ensure quick redressal of public grievances have paid off.

The Chief Minister said, "I am happy to share that, like previous months, in July, Assam has also been one of the top states in grievance redressal for its citizens."

He said that in July, Assam disposed of 7,430 cases, which is the second highest in the country. From January to July, 30,572 cases were resolved, which is the third highest in the country, he said.

The Chief Minister shared data regarding the disposal of public grievances by various states, including Assam, on his social media handle.

According to official sources, in order to ensure quick redress of public grievances, most of the departments of the state government have gone online. Now the public does not have to run from office to office to get their jobs done. Even the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has a public grievance cell. This is apart from the district-level public grievance cells that monitor the public applications regarding their grievances regularly and send them to the departments concerned for timely action. The applications seeking redress of grievances also go to the Chief Minister's Facebook page and X handle. Such applications are also sent to the departments concerned for quick redress.

Assam recorded a total of 16,442 grievances in July, out of which 12,687 cases were brought forward from previous months. At the end of the month, 7,430 cases were disposed of, and the pending cases stood at 9,012.

Between January and July, Assam received 30,133 complaints related to public grievances. With pending cases from the previous period, the state had a total of 39,584 grievances. The state government was successful in disposing of 30,572 public grievances in these six months. The pending cases for Assam stood at 9,012.

