Assam: An inimical force is out to create unrest, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the state government is worried over an inimical force that has raised its ugly head to create unrest in the state after the results of the Lok Sabha election 2024. "We have asked the police to be tough on that force," he said.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, "Assam was quite peaceful before the Lok Sabha poll. However, after the election results, we have a gut feeling that a section of people are out to create unrest in the state. The recent incidents of crimes against women in the state are of the same pattern, and the persons involved in such crimes also belong to the same community. This upsurge in crimes against women is a pointer to a design being orchestrated by an inimical force."

The Chief Minister said, "We are worried over such incidents. We need to get to the roots of this unhealthy development. Let the people of the state rack their brains to know as to why this inimical force has raised its ugly head all of a sudden."

On the investigation into the cash-for-job scam in the APSC and the order of the Gauhati High Court on it, the Chief Minister said, "We are studying the order of the Gauhati High Court to know as to why the Court has ordered the change in the investigation officer of the SIT (Special Investigation Team). If the High Court feels that the SIT has remitted any accused with prima facie evidence against them from issuing a charge sheet, the High Court can summon those accused itself. However, instead of doing that, the High Court has ordered a change in the investigation officer of the SIT. We are trying to get to the roots of the court order."

On the Sarania Kachari row over caste certificates, the Chief Minister said, "The word 'Sarania' is not constitutionally valid. It's a spiritual word. We cannot issue caste certificates to these people if they apply for such certificates as 'Sarania Kacharis'. However, there is no hurdle to issuing them caste certificates if they apply for such certificates as Bodo Kacharis."

