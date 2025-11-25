Assam and UP Governors Explore Educational and Economic Partnerships in Lucknow

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on 24 November to discuss ways of strengthening inter-state cooperation and improving governance practices between the two states.

During the meeting, both leaders emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in key sectors, including education, dairy development, and fisheries. Senior officials from both Raj Bhavans were present as the discussions covered strategies to enhance administrative coordination, promote sustainable development, and share successful governance models.

Governor Acharya highlighted Assam’s growing initiatives in education and entrepreneurship, noting that knowledge exchange with Uttar Pradesh could lead to scalable outcomes benefiting rural and urban populations alike. Governor Patel, in turn, underscored the success of various welfare and skill development programmes implemented in Uttar Pradesh, suggesting greater engagement to share best practices.

The two Governors also discussed the potential of institutional partnerships between universities, training centres, and cooperative enterprises to strengthen skill enhancement and livelihood generation. They agreed that inter-state collaboration plays a vital role in achieving the national vision of inclusive growth and good governance.

Expressing optimism about the outcome of the meeting, Governor Acharya said the dialogue would foster deeper understanding and mutual learning between constitutional offices. He noted that continued interaction between states would support innovation, accelerate development, and improve the quality of public service delivery that directly impacts people’s lives.