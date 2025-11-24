Assam CM Inaugurates New Public Infrastructure Projects in Rangia

Rangia: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, November 24, inaugurated a series of new public infrastructure projects in Rangia, including the PWD North Kamrup Territorial Road Division Office, a modern PWD Inspection Bungalow, and the newly developed Shantiram Lahkar Park.

The new PWD office complex and inspection bungalow have been designed to improve administrative efficiency and ensure smoother service delivery to the people. According to the Chief Minister, the facilities reflect the Government’s commitment to strengthening people-centric infrastructure across the state.