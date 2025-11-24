Top Headlines

Assam CM Inaugurates New Public Infrastructure Projects in Rangia

New office buildings, a modern inspection bungalow, and a memorial park honouring Freedom Fighter Shantiram Lahkar aim to boost civic infrastructure and public services in Rangia
Image of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while inaugurating the new PWD office in Rangia
Rangia: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, November 24, inaugurated a series of new public infrastructure projects in Rangia, including the PWD North Kamrup Territorial Road Division Office, a modern PWD Inspection Bungalow, and the newly developed Shantiram Lahkar Park.

The new PWD office complex and inspection bungalow have been designed to improve administrative efficiency and ensure smoother service delivery to the people. According to the Chief Minister, the facilities reflect the Government’s commitment to strengthening people-centric infrastructure across the state.

Image of the late freedom fighter Shantiram Lahkar's statue in Rangia
During the inauguration, Dr. Sarma also unveiled a clock tower dedicated to Freedom Fighter Shantiram Lahkar, whose contributions played a major role in shaping modern Rangia. The memorial features a full-length statue of Lahkar as well as a commemorative book that highlights his life and legacy.

Image of the new PWD complex in Rangia
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the integrated PWD office and the revitalised park will not only serve administrative purposes but also enrich the cultural and social atmosphere of Rangia. He added that these projects showcase the Government’s broader vision of developing vibrant, progressive, and well-connected towns across Assam.

Image of Assam Chief Minister during the book release
